Women’s volleyball sweeps Mt. San Jacinto in season finale

El Camino women’s volleyball team during pre-game before going head-to-head against Mt. San Antonio at home on Monday, Nov. 14. El Camino defeated Mt. San Antonio 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-16), and will now wait for the seeding results for the CCCAA Regional Playoffs, which determines if the team qualifies for the postseason. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

El Camino swept Mt. San Jacinto College 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-16) on Monday, Nov. 14 at El Camino College’s Gym Complex.

El Camino finishes the regular season with an overall record of 10-11 and 8-4 in South Coast Conference play.

Middle blocker Alex Perryman and outside hitter Leafa Juarez led the team in kills with 11 and 10, respectively. Sophomore libero Crystal Salgado put up a defensive effort in an easy win, recording 17 digs, while Juarez had 14 for the night. Salgado has now recorded a team-high of 272 digs this season.

El Camino is currently in third place in the South Coast Conference and will await Thursday’s seeding results of the California Community College Athletic Association’s Regional Playoffs, determining if El Camino qualifies for the postseason.

Editor’s Note: Corrected the name of the Mt. San Jacinto College in headline and story on Nov. 16, 2022, at 12:13 a.m.