El Camino College Warriors Women’s Beach Volleyball player Fayth Rascon blocks the spike attempt during a playoff matchup against Cabrillo College at Irvine Valley College in Irvine, Calif, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The no. 1 pair of Rascon and Lauren McCarthy would lose a gritty matchup against the no.1 seeded Cabrillo College. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).