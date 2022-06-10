Monster Jam Ambassador Ryan Albin

June 10, 2022

El Camino College student and Monster Jam Brand Ambassador Ryan Albin’s fan-designed Monster Truck in Redondo Beach, Calif, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Albin’s truck is the first fan-inspired design and was designed by Albin’s good friend, Taylor Andes. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).
El Camino College student, Ryan Albin, poses with his Limited Edition OCD Meltdown Monster truck in Redondo Beach, Calif, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Ryan Albin’s truck is the first fan-inspired design. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).
El Camino College student and Monster Jam Brand Ambassador, Ryan Albin, represents Monster Jam with his shirt in Redondo Beach, Calif, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Albin got the job in 2018 and has reviewed products for Monster Jam befre they hit the shelves since 2019. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).