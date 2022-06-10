ECC Formerly Incarcerated Re-Entry Students Thriving (FIRST) Counseling Group

June 10, 2022

Isabel Gonzalez, college success coach, and student Luis Medina (R) talk in the offices of the El Camino College Formerly Incarcerated Re-Entry Students Thriving (FIRST) Program located in the Counseling Center on the second floor of ECC’s Student Services building on Thursday, April 14, 2022. FIRST members like Medina gain support from Gonzalez and other success coaches to register for classes; navigate campus and course expectations; access financial aid and scholarships; connect to resources for housing, food, clothing and income support; consider career and higher edication options; and transfer to higher education. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Staff and members of the El Camino College Formerly Incarcerated Re-Entry Students Thriving (FIRST) Program outside their office located in the Counseling Center on the second floor of ECC’s Student Services building on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Since its start in 2019, FIRST has supported 56 formerly incarcereted or system impacted students to register for classes; access financials aid; connect to resources for housing, income assistance, food and clothing; prepare to tranfer to a university and/or career; and to navigate the often confusing, discrimnatory and challenging re-entry process. Pictured here are (L to R) Isabel Gonzalez, FIRST success coach, Ricardo Gonzalez (no relation), FIRST program coordiantor, Luis Medina, Pablo Giron, Eduardo Dumbrique and Gerardo Diaz. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Ricardo “Ricky” Gonzalez, (center L) coordinator of the El Camino College Formerly Incarcerated Re-Entry Students Thriving (FIRST) Program shakes hands with Luis Medina, (R) a new ECC student, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the FIRST office located within the Counseling Center on the second floor of ECC’s Student Services building. Medina is attending his first semester at ECC – his first time attending college outside of prison – and will finish his Associates degree with one class. He came home from state prison six months ago after serving 23 years, where he completed courses with Lassen and Coastline Community Colleges and also earned a business degree from Columbia College. In the front left, another FIRST member, Eduardo Dumbrique looks on. Isabel Gonzalez, FIRST success coach, stands between Gonzalez (no relation) and Medina. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Ricardo “Ricky” Gonzalez, coordinator of the El Camino College Formerly Incarcerated Re-Entry Students Thriving (FIRST) Program reviews data on the project’s outcomes on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in his office at the Counseling Center located on the second floor of ECC’s Student Services building. Since its start in 2019, FIRST has worked with 56 students, and two have transferred to a Calif. state university. Similar projects exist at a growing number of community colleges united through the Rising Scholars Network. Project Rebound programs operate in several Cal State universities and Underground Scholars programs are located on some University of Calif. campuses. The CA State Legislature recently allocated $10 million over three years at 50 community colleges – covering 31% of the state’s 160 campuses. In Los Angeles County, ECC’s FIRST program received one of the grants along with programs at Long Beach City College, Compton Community College and East Los Angeles College. (Kim McGill | The Union)