Welding Classes at El Camino College

June 10, 2022
Associate welding Professor Newell, place the metal inside the machinery in the CAT building at the El Camino College on Monday, May 16, Torrance, Calif. (Photo Credit by Sharlisa Shabazz | The Union)
Photo
...
...
...
ECC Formerly Incarcerated Re-Entry Students Thriving (FIRST) Counseling Group
“Blood Drive” at El Camino College Campus
Baseball – ECC Warriors defeated by Mt. San Antonio 11-4
Campus Dialogue about safety measures with Torrance PD
Monster Jam Ambassador Ryan Albin
Uncategorized
National Victims Rights Week
El Camino College Warriors defeated by Irvine Valley College 4-1
“A Celebration of the Chicano Culture 2022”
ECC Warriors defeat Mira Costa College 4-1 and Long Beach City College 3-2
Arts & Features
What now?
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College