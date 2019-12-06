Women’s basketball team to participate in Cypress College Tournament

El Camino College women’s basketball guard Alexia Mason looks to pass the ball to an open teammate during a match against Fullerton College on Friday, Nov. 8, in the North Gym. Mason had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the 63-47 loss. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union

The El Camino College women’s basketball team is participating in the Cypress College Tournament, a three day event from Friday, Dec. 6 through 8.

“Good tournament,” head coach of 22 years Steve Shaw said. “It’s actually the only tournament we’re playing in this year. It’s good competition. It’s a challenge to play back-to-back games.”

Last December, the ECC Warriors won the 35th annual Lady Charger Classic, defeating Cypress College 62-60.

This year, Cypress College will take on Compton College in the 36th annual Lady Charger Classic.

After a rough start to their season and losing their last three games, the Warriors’ ultimate goal is winning the South Coast Conference.

“For us we want to stay with our focus of trying to get better every game,” Shaw said. “We’re gonna have a chance to play some really good competition which is how you’re gonna become the best team you can be.”

Tournament Schedule:

Friday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m.

Who: El Camino vs Grossmont College

Where: Cypress College

Saturday, Dec. 7

Who: TBA

Time: TBA

Where: Cypress College

Sunday, Dec. 8

Who: TBA

Time: TBA

Where: Cypress College





