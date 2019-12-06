Women’s basketball team to participate in Cypress College Tournament
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The El Camino College women’s basketball team is participating in the Cypress College Tournament, a three day event from Friday, Dec. 6 through 8.
“Good tournament,” head coach of 22 years Steve Shaw said. “It’s actually the only tournament we’re playing in this year. It’s good competition. It’s a challenge to play back-to-back games.”
Last December, the ECC Warriors won the 35th annual Lady Charger Classic, defeating Cypress College 62-60.
This year, Cypress College will take on Compton College in the 36th annual Lady Charger Classic.
After a rough start to their season and losing their last three games, the Warriors’ ultimate goal is winning the South Coast Conference.
“For us we want to stay with our focus of trying to get better every game,” Shaw said. “We’re gonna have a chance to play some really good competition which is how you’re gonna become the best team you can be.”
Tournament Schedule:
Friday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m.
Who: El Camino vs Grossmont College
Where: Cypress College
Saturday, Dec. 7
Who: TBA
Time: TBA
Where: Cypress College
Sunday, Dec. 8
Who: TBA
Time: TBA
Where: Cypress College
Cameron Woods is a journalism major at El Camino College and is a staff writer at The Union. He has a passion for sports writing and his hobbies include...