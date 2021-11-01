ECC Warriors’ lose to the Riverside Tigers, 34-27 in final road game

Warriors freshman quarterback Mehki Jordan drops back to pass during a National Central Division showdown against Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Featherstone Field. Jordan completed 18 of 30 passes for 175 yards, throwing one touchdown in a 34-27 loss to the Tigers. The Warriors will be on the road next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 6 to take on Chaffey, ranked last in the division. Photo by Greg Fontanilla/The Union ECC Warriors freshman defensive back Michael Sams covers a receiver in a National Central Division matchup against Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Featherstone Field. The Warriors lost to the Tigers 34-27, and will play their final road game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 6 to take on Chaffey. Photos by Greg Fontanilla/The Union Warriors freshman running back Stephen Bradford Jr. scores a 36 yard touchdown in a National Central Division showdown against Riverside on Oct. 30, at Featherstone Field in Murdock Stadium. Bradford ran for 87 yards on 15 carries, scoring two touchdowns and had one reception for 14 yards in a 34-27 loss. The Warriors will be on the road next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 6, to take on Chaffey. Photo by Greg Fontanilla/The Union Warriors freshman running back Stephen Bradford Jr. breaks away from the defense for a big gain in yardage in a National Central Division showdown against Riverside on Oct. 30, at Featherstone Field in Murdock Stadium. Bradford ran for 87 yards on 15 carries, scoring two touchdowns from 36 and 7 yards, and had one reception for 14 yards in a 34-27 loss. The Warriors will be on the road next Saturday,
Warriors freshman linebacker Lando Brown rushes off the line against Riverside on Saturday, October 30, at Featherstone Field in Murdock Stadium. Photo by Greg Fontanilla/The Union