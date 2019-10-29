Mt. San Antonio College’s last minute comeback ends ECC football team’s winning streak

El Camino College's linebacker Justin Sanchez returns a interception for a 28-yard touchdown in the first half against Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Mounties last minute comeback gives ECC their first conference loss of the season. David Odusanya/The Union Photo credit: David Odusanya

The El Camino College football team didn’t trail until the final minute as Mt. San Antonio College completed a comeback to beat the Warriors 43-40 and end ECC’s five game winning streak on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Murdock Stadium.

Heading into the fourth quarter the Warriors led 34-28 but settled for two field goals as they were unable to finish the drives for touchdowns.

“It really came back to bite us by settling for field goals,” Warriors’ wide receiver Brayden Deocampo said. “A touchdown would have been much better but we felt like we had to take what they were giving us and let the defense come up with another stop.”

With 10 seconds remaining and the Warriors up 40-35, Mt. Sac (5-2, 1-1 in conference) running back Malaki Thompson punched in for a 2-yard rushing touchdown. The Mounties two point conversion was successful as Thompson ran it in again to extend what was the final score, 43-40.

The Warriors (5-2, 1-1 in conference) look to bounce back as they travel to Palomar College (2-5, 0-2 in conference) for another Southern Coast Conference (SCC) game Saturday, Nov. 2.

“Palomar is a really good passing team so limiting mental and assignment errors is the point of emphasis this week,” Deocampo said.