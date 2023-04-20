Police Beat March 20 – April 13

A total of 12 crimes have been reported since that last Police Beat update on March 20.

Thursday, April 13, at 11:16 a.m.

Vending machine items were stolen near the Art and Behavioral Science Building. The case is still undergoing investigation.

Thursday, April 13, at 9:34 a.m.

A fight occurred near the intersection of 166th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard. The case has been resolved and closed.

Sunday, April 9, between 8 and 11 a.m.

An electric scooter was stolen near the Communications Building. The case is still undergoing investigation.

Thursday, April 4, at 9:58 a.m.

A stalking incident occurred near the Music Building. The incident was reported to the Clery Act.

Friday, March 31, at 12:12 p.m.

A trespassing notice was issued to an unspecified individual near the Athletics facilities. The suspect was released the same day.

Thursday, March 30, at 6:22 p.m.

Criminal threats were made near Schauerman Library. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Wednesday, March 29, at 12:50 p.m.

An unspecified public disturbance took place near the Math Business Allied Health Building. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Monday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Criminal threats were made near the Math Business Allied Health Building. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Saturday, March 25, at 8:50 p.m.

A vehicle was reportedly stolen in parking Lot H. The case is still open and undergoing investigation.

Friday, March 24, at 11:11 a.m.

A reckless driver was reported to have been spotted driving through Northern campus parking Lots B, C and D. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Wednesday, March 22, at 9:45 a.m.

An unspecified public disturbance took place near the Communications Building. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Monday, March 20, between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

A catalytic converter exhaust emission was reportedly stolen in Lot L. The case has been resolved and is now marked s closed.