Police Beat March 1 – 20

As of March 20, A total of 13 crimes have been reported during the month.

Monday, March 20, between 8:45 and 8:50 p.m.

A driver injury occurred during a three-car collision on the cross streets of Crenshaw and Redondo Beach Boulevard, near Parking Lot K. The case was turned over to California Highway Patrol.

Saturday, March 18, at an unknown time.

A door was vandalized in Communications Building. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Thursday, March 16, at 1:46 a.m.

A bicycle was stolen near the Student Services Building. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Tuesday, March 14, between noon and 6 p.m.

A license plate was reported stolen near Parking Lot C. The case is still undergoing investigation.

Sunday, March 12, at 10 a.m.

A stalking incident occurred near the El Camino College Police Department. The incident was reported to the Clery Act via the Campus Security Authorities form.

Thursday, March 9, between 9:45 and 11 a.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run incident occurred near Parking Lot C. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Wednesday, March 8, at 1:37 p.m.

Dating violence occurred near Lot K. The suspect has been arrested.

Wednesday, March 8, at 12:45 p.m.

A reckless driver was spotted driving through Lot A. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Tuesday, March 7, at 11:27 a.m.

A pair of shoes were stolen within an undisclosed area near the athletics complex. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Wednesday, March 1, at an unknown time.

A stalking incident occurred near the Life Sciences Building. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Wednesday, March 1, at 5:11 p.m.

A trash can was vandalized inside the Humanities Building. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Wednesday, March 1, between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

A battery inside occurred inside Schauerman Library. The case is still undergoing an investigation.

Wednesday, March 1, between 11:39 a.m. and 12:29 p.m.



A former El Camino College student was issued a trespassing notice for disturbing two students near the ITECH Building and one near Cafe Camino. The suspect has since been released with a pending criminal charge.

Campus community members are encouraged to call the El Camino College Police Department at (310) 660-3100 or 911 to report suspicious activity.

To receive emergency alerts from campus police, text ECCPD to 888777 to sign up for Nixle Emergency Alerts.