El Camino COVID-19 cases continue to occur

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 492.

An email sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications on April 19 says the cases were confirmed on April 18, with both individuals testing positive on campus the same day.

The individuals did not reveal any close contacts and tested during spring break as part of normal screening.

The Facilities Department were notified to clean the areas that the infected individuals visited, such as the Industry Technology Education Center Room 18, according to the email.

The infected individuals are observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period and can return to campus earlier if found asymptomatic and test negative on the fifth day.

These two cases come four days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on April 15.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.