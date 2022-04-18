El Camino reaches 490 COVID-19 cases

Six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus between March 31 and April 15, bringing the total number of cases to 490.

All information regarding each case were announced in five emails sent by El Camino College (ECC) Marketing and Communications.

Email sent April 1. One case confirmed March 31. Individual tested positive and was last on campus March 31. Tested positive on campus and immediately left after getting results. Visited the Music and Social Science Building. No close contacts were identified.

Email sent, one case confirmed and individual tested positive April 8. Last on campus March 30. Tested externally. No building visits were reported.

Email sent April 12. One case confirmed April 11. Individual tested positive and was last on campus April 11. Tested positive on campus and immediately left after getting results. No building visits were reported.

Email sent, one case confirmed and individual tested positive April 14. Last on campus April 5. Experienced symptoms off campus. No close contacts were reported.

Email sent and two cases confirmed April 15. Tested positive April 13 and 15 respectively. Last on campus April 12 and April 7. Individuals on campus as part of daily screening and tested off campus. Both individuals did not visit any buildings.

All infected individuals did not reveal any close contacts and are or have observed the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period, with the possibility of returning to campus early if asymptomatic and have a negative test result on the fifth day of isolation.

The Facilities Department was notified of the affected areas and disinfected them as required.

The oldest of the cases come one week after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on March 24.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davisâ€™ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.