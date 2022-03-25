Two COVID-19 cases confirmed on March 22 and 24

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 484.

All information regarding each case was announced in two emails sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

Email sent March 23. One case confirmed on March 22. The Individual tested positive and was last on campus March 21. Tested on campus and left immediately after positive results. Visited Student Services Building room 234.

Email sent and one case confirmed March 24. Individual tested positive and was last on campus March 23. Tested on campus and left immediately after positive results. No buildings or rooms were visited.

Both infected individuals did not reveal any close contacts and are currently are observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period. Anyone who initially tests positive for COVID-19 has the possibility of returning to campus early if they are asymptomatic and have a negative test result on the fifth day of isolation.

The Facilities Department was notified of the affected area and disinfected it as required.

Both cases come one week after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on March 17.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.