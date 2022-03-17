COVID-19 cases confirmed after almost three week absence

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 482.

An email sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications on March 17 says the cases were confirmed on March 16, with the individuals testing positive and last seen on campus March 14 and 16.

The individuals did not reveal any close contacts, tested on campus and immediately left after getting positive results.

The Facilities Department were notified to clean all areas that the infected individuals visited, such as the Math Business Allied Health building room 217 and the second-floor women’s restroom, according to the email.

The infected individuals are observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period but can return to campus earlier if found asymptomatic and test negative the fifth day.

These four cases come almost three weeks after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on Feb. 25.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.