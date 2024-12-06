Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Fondling, vandalism, petty theft cases reported to ECCPD

By Seph PetersDecember 6, 2024
El Camino College Police Department patrol vehicles sit outside the Campus Police Building on Oct. 24, 2024. (Rosemarie Turay| The Union)

Since the last Police Beat update on Nov. 28, fondling, vandalism and petty theft incidents were reported to the El Camino College Police Department.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, reported at 3:04 p.m.

A bike was reported stolen near the Humanities Building at 3 p.m. The case is open.

Tuesday, Dec. 3, reported at 10:03 a.m.

A wall was vandalized near the intersection of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard. According to ECCPD, the incident occurred sometime in the last month. The case is closed.

Monday, Dec. 2, reported at 2:22 p.m.

A bike was stolen near the Humanities Building between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The case is open.

Monday, Dec. 2, reported at 11:36 a.m.

A fondling took place on the El Camino campus on Nov. 29. A Campus Security Authority report was filed.

 

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
From left, El Camino College Student Development's Tyler Strohl, student activities advisor; Ricky Gonzalez, director; and Austin Toney, student activities advisor; attended the Associated Students Organization Senate meeting on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. ASO Senate meetings take place every Thursday in the Pencil Room, located west of the Warrior Welcome Center on the first floor of the Student Services building. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Student fees fund stipends for Associate Students Organization members
Students walk by the Admissions office in the Student Services Building on Dec. 5, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Students experience difficulties when signing up for classes
Fresh fruits and canned goods await to be picked at the Warrior Pantry in the Basic Needs Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Out of the three weekdays the pantry is open, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the busiest, when some visitors may begin lining up 45 minutes prior to the pantry’s opening, Jocelyn Rivera, student services specialist, said. (Argentina Talley | The Union)
Basic Needs Centers see record increase in demand
The Assistant Director of Financial Aid David Brown, poses at his desk inside of the Financial Aid Office on Nov. 22. (Kayla Mitchell | The Union)
El Camino College financial aid hold time discourages students from calling for help
El Camino College Police Department vehicles stationed next to the Campus Police Building on Oct. 28. The building is located at the northwest corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Domestic violence, indecent exposure, petty theft reported to ECCPD
Clay Grant, a student attending El Camino College has found the Special Resources Center very helpful as he had a stroke that impacted his speech and mental abilities. There has been increase of students enrolled in the SRC since 2023. (Susana Reyes | The Union)
Special Resource Center has highest student enrollment post-pandemic
More in News
Solar panel charging stations remain idle in Lot C by the Bookstore at El Camino College on Nov 7. The malfunctions occurred due to wiring thefts. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Solar panel charging stations repaired after wiring thefts
Associated Students Organization's Director of Student Services, Andres Osorio, reports to ASO executives at the Senate meeting on Thursday, Oct. 17. (Cameron Sample | The Union)
Associated Students Organization pushes for new restroom mirrors to meet student needs
The El Camino College Associated Students Organization executive officers and senators meet in the Student Services building on Thursday, Oct. 10. ASO Senate meetings take place every Thursday in the Pencil Room, located west of the Warrior Welcome Center on the first floor of Student Services. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Associated Students Organization to fund event to support students during holidays
The AKA sorority helps volunteer to assist in handing out 1,000 turkeys to families for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday alongside the Zeta Phi Beta sorority on Friday morning. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Community first: Sen. Steven Bradford delivers hope and turkeys
Charlene Brewer-Smith, president of academic senate, hosts a discussion about the criteria of the program discontinuance policy of El Camino College on Nov. 19. (Katie Volk | The Union)
Program discontinuance to consider enrollment, job markets and success rates
During a Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 18, the decision to rename the the Board's meeting room in honor of the late BOT member, Kenneth Brown, was approved. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Board of Trustees approves $100,000 purchase in transportation service cards for students
More in Police Beat
El Camino College Police Department vehicles stationed next to the Campus Police Building on Oct. 28. The building is located at the northwest corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Online forgeries, stalkings, a hit-and-run reported to El Camino police
An El Camino College Police Department vehicle idles by the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Petty theft, hit-and-runs, criminal threats reported across campus
An El Camino College Police Department vehicle idles by the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Hit-and-run and petty thefts reported across El Camino
An El Camino College Police Department vehicle idles by the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Stalking, burglary, theft reported across El Camino College
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Stalking, hit-and-runs, public intoxication reported across El Camino College
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Petty theft, vandalism and battery cases reported across El Camino