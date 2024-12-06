Fondling, vandalism, petty theft cases reported to ECCPD

Since the last Police Beat update on Nov. 28, fondling, vandalism and petty theft incidents were reported to the El Camino College Police Department.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, reported at 3:04 p.m.

A bike was reported stolen near the Humanities Building at 3 p.m. The case is open.

Tuesday, Dec. 3, reported at 10:03 a.m.

A wall was vandalized near the intersection of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard. According to ECCPD, the incident occurred sometime in the last month. The case is closed.

Monday, Dec. 2, reported at 2:22 p.m.

A bike was stolen near the Humanities Building between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The case is open.

Monday, Dec. 2, reported at 11:36 a.m.

A fondling took place on the El Camino campus on Nov. 29. A Campus Security Authority report was filed.