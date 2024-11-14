Advertisement
Online forgeries, stalkings, a hit-and-run reported to El Camino police

Byline photo of Angel Pasillas
By Angel PasillasNovember 14, 2024
El Camino College Police Department vehicles stationed next to the Campus Police Building on Oct. 28. The building is located at the northwest corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

Since the last Police Beat update on Nov. 6, stalkings, a hit-and-run and online forgery cases have taken place at the El Camino College campus.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, reported at 3:19 p.m.

Two stalking incidents were reported to have taken place at unspecified times on-campus and online on Nov. 10 and 12. A Campus Security Authority report was filed.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, reported at 1:55 a.m.

A stalking was reported near the Art and Behavioral Science Building at 5 p.m. A Campus Security Authority report was filed.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, reported at 1:09 p.m.

A vehicular hit and run was reported in parking Lot C between 8:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. The case is currently open.

Thursday, Nov. 7, reported during the day.

A case involving forgery and fraud occurred online during the fall 2024 semester and was reported on Nov. 7 at an unspecified time. The case is open.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, reported during the day.

A case involving forgery and fraud occurred online during the fall 2024 semester and was reported on Nov. 5 at an unspecified time. The case is open.

