Online forgeries, stalkings, a hit-and-run reported to El Camino police

Since the last Police Beat update on Nov. 6, stalkings, a hit-and-run and online forgery cases have taken place at the El Camino College campus.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, reported at 3:19 p.m.

Two stalking incidents were reported to have taken place at unspecified times on-campus and online on Nov. 10 and 12. A Campus Security Authority report was filed.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, reported at 1:55 a.m.

A stalking was reported near the Art and Behavioral Science Building at 5 p.m. A Campus Security Authority report was filed.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, reported at 1:09 p.m.

A vehicular hit and run was reported in parking Lot C between 8:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. The case is currently open.

Thursday, Nov. 7, reported during the day.

A case involving forgery and fraud occurred online during the fall 2024 semester and was reported on Nov. 7 at an unspecified time. The case is open.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, reported during the day.

A case involving forgery and fraud occurred online during the fall 2024 semester and was reported on Nov. 5 at an unspecified time. The case is open.