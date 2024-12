Since the last Police Beat update on Dec. 6, two hit-and-runs were reported to the El Camino College Police Department.



Monday, Dec. 9, reported at 9:51 a.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred on Thursday, Dec. 5 between 8:05 and 10:40 a.m. in Parking Lot C. The case is still open.

Thursday, Dec. 5, reported at 4:26 p.m.

A hit-and-run of a firehose box occurred at an unknown time near Lot H. The case is now closed.