Connect, explore, engage: Meet the variety of clubs at El Camino

Students will get a chance to grab free food and meet new friends on campus during the three-day club recruitment event organized by the Inter-Club Council.

Club Rush will be on the Library Lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 28. On Feb. 27, the event will be in the Student Services Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inter-Club Council President Oscar Hernandez, 19, said Club Rush is an introduction to the clubs on campus for students.

“[Club Rush] highlights what people can actually get involved in,” Hernandez said “I see it as a space where people can build [their] own community.”

One club on campus is the Political Science Club which helps spread political awareness and is an opportunity to meet new people.

Another club is the El Camino Outdoor Recreation Club where students can go on expeditions together across various terrains.

The Robotics Club allows members to build projects like recreations of pop culture robots while El Co Salseros helps students learn dance moves.

Hernandez said there are five new clubs students are interested in starting. One of these clubs is a first-generation students club on campus.

“I think that’s an important club for [first-generation] students,” Hernandez said.