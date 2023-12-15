Clubs on Campus: El Co Salseros

One step, two steps.

The Salsa Club’s one-two steps and dancing duos attract students to their sign-up booth during every campus club rush.

Since 2010, the club, also called ElCo Salseros, has been dedicated to teaching any and all students salsa and bachata moves.

Salsa is a dance that originated in Cuba.

“It’s a cultural dance but the club is for anyone who wants to learn salsa or bachata,” former club president Melissa Cruz said. “It’s like a little family.”

Current club president Blase Glaven said the dance helps build a positive environment for members.

“It’s important for us to provide a space to have fun and teach and build on each other,” Glaven said.

Each club meeting begins with a lesson by student-instructors. No experience or prior dance knowledge is needed to join the club.

“My favorite part of the club is that we create an environment where beginners are welcome,” Alahna Alton, dance major and one of the instructors, said. “It’s not scary and really we’re all happy.”

The lesson is followed by a footwork combination. Then, the moves are practiced with a partner.

“I’ve grown up dancing in teams and Salsa Club helps me connect with that part of me and practice my skill,” club member and psychology major Fatima Machorro said.

During this dance session, Altan asked the crew of 40 club members if they already mastered the moves or if they wanted to keep practicing.

The group voted to keep practicing the combination. They ran it until they were comfortable.

The last 30 minutes of the club meeting are reserved for social dancing. Members can ask anyone to dance and they can incorporate the moves they’ve just learned.

Or they could do freestyle.

Cruz said the best part is introducing members to the dance community.

“There are supportive and fun places to go dancing every night, we give them the tools to go out and be confident,” Cruz said.

During this fall semester, the ElCo Salseros meets Tuesdays 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Student Services Plaza, and Thursdays 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Physical Education South Building, Room 233.

“People come to the club to relax or blow off steam so we all just try to have fun while learning to dance,” Glaven said.

Information regarding meetings and events is regularly posted on their Instagram, @elcosalseros.