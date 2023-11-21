Updated student plan to address equity gaps

An updated Student Equity Plan was approved by members of the College Council during the Monday, Nov. 20 meeting.

The Student Equity Plan is developed and maintained, as required by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, to ensure the implementation of equitable educational programs and services at El Camino College.

“Student equity is one of our primary priorities,” El Camino President Brenda Thames said. “This body of the College Council actually just established a student success committee.”

Thames said the committee’s goal is to further develop the student equity agenda for the campus and to make sure El Camino is achieving equity.

Equity programs and services at El Camino include the Black Student Success Center, Formerly Incarcerated Re-Entry Students Thriving, Social Justice Center and the Student Equity and Achievement Center.

The Social Justice Center opened in September 2022, giving people a place on campus to advocate for themselves, promote justice and discuss complex topics in an inclusive environment.

The Black Student Success Center officially opened in April this year after having a soft opening of the center during Black History Month in February.

The center’s mission is to give students a safe environment to learn, grow and be creative.

According to the El Camino website, the overarching equity goals of the college are to provide a supportive teaching and learning environment that is accessible to all students regardless of their personal backgrounds to achieve academic success.

Thames said the student success committee is working on reviewing campus plans and their equity components.

“[The committees] look at our equity gap and then revise with the campus strategic direction on how we can further advance closing those equity gaps,” Thames said.