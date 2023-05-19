COVID-19 testing center will no longer be on campus

El Camino College’s campus COVID-19 testing center, operated by the testing company World Back to Work at the Communications Building in Room 205. The testing site will close on June 12. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

On-campus COVID-19 testing will no longer be available at El Camino College starting June 12, testing site employees said.

The COVID-19 testing services are currently free of charge and located at the Communications Building in Room 205.

World Back to Work, the prominent COVID-19 testing company, embarked on a significant testing initiative beginning summer 2021, several months before in-person classes resumed at the college for spring 2022.

Focusing on ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment, the college brought in the company and established a testing facility on campus in order to admit students to take in-person classes.

On Nov. 7, 2022, El Camino no longer required proof of vaccination for students, employees or visitors, allowing testing to become optional.