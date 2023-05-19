COVID-19 testing center will no longer be on campus
On-campus COVID-19 testing will no longer be available at El Camino College starting June 12, testing site employees said.
The COVID-19 testing services are currently free of charge and located at the Communications Building in Room 205.
World Back to Work, the prominent COVID-19 testing company, embarked on a significant testing initiative beginning summer 2021, several months before in-person classes resumed at the college for spring 2022.
Focusing on ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment, the college brought in the company and established a testing facility on campus in order to admit students to take in-person classes.
On Nov. 7, 2022, El Camino no longer required proof of vaccination for students, employees or visitors, allowing testing to become optional.
The current order of operations for the testing center is Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Samantha Quinonez, 24, is a senior staff writer for The Union and has been on staff for three years. Quinonez is taking multimedia journalism for the...