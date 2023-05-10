El Camino journalism students honored with first-place awards

El Camino College’s journalism department received numerous honors from the California News Publishers Association, including first place in columns and video journalism.

The California News Publishers Association (CNPA) is a non-profit association that represents newspapers, both daily and weekly, as well as internet news media.

The awards were announced on Monday, May 8, with two journalism students from The Union receiving first-place recognition for their work.

The Union received second place in general excellence (print), while senior staff writer ​​Kim McGill also scored second place award for her writing.

The video, “Increase in Gas Prices” by Ethan Cohen along with columns Class Sizes and Therapy Cats by Anthony Lipari were both first-place recipients of the award.

Cohen mentioned this award is not reflective of his work; however, he believes this shows his abilities in multimedia apart from print and photojournalism.

“I don’t think that this award was reflective of my work,” Cohen joked. “I’m a print journalist, I’m a photojournalist, and I never would have thought multimedia journalism, creating videos, would be something that I would win a first-place award for, but that goes to show that I have a wide range of abilities.”

However, going forward, Cohen hinted at the possibility of continuing to explore multimedia and expand on his journalism career.

“Honestly, I think this kind of invigorated me a little bit more,” Cohen said. “It motivated me to try my hand at similar videos, and I’ll try my hand at some more multimedia; just some more creative outlets in journalism.”