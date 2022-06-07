Increase in gas prices concerns students and the community

Online and Distance Education Department recommends specific faculty certification The Online and Distance Education Department recommends faculty to be certified to teach distance education courses.Suggested accreditation and teachi...

COVID-19 cases continue to rise Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 573. An email sent by El Cami...

12 more COVID-19 cases confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 564. An email sent by El Camino...