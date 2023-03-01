El Camino community reeling from soaring egg prices

On Feb 21, 2023 egg prices range from $7.49 to $8.99 for a quart of liquid eggs; $6.49 to $9.99 for a dozen shelled; and $28.99 for a carton of 60 at the Albertson’s Supermarket near El Camino College at 1735 Artesia Blvd. in Gardena, Calif. (Kim McGill | The Union)

The price of eggs across the country, especially in states like California, has left communities already reeling from the impacts of inflation and supply-chain issues scrambling for solutions.

Average egg prices have increased more than 150% since January of last year, rising from $1.92 per dozen eggs to $4.80 per dozen, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the main cause of soaring egg prices is the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that infected egg-laying hens throughout 2022.

This resulted in “U.S. egg inventories that were 29 percent lower in the final week of 2022 than at the beginning of the year.”

By the start of 2023, the USDA reported “more than 43 million egg-laying hens were lost to the disease itself or to depopulation (culled) since the outbreak began in February 2022.” This represented the worst outbreak of avian influenza on record.

Once a hen is infected, the disease spreads quickly to other birds forcing farmers with no other choice but to kill birds to protect their flocks.

English major and resident of South Central Los Angeles Natalie Ortiz doesn’t eat eggs but is still impacted by the high prices.

“Eggs are in everything,” Ortiz said. “Including pancakes.”

Ortiz, whose family has raised chickens since 2016, currently has one rooster and five hens and collects about one dozen eggs each week from their backyard flock.

“Their names are Drake and Josh,” Ortiz said, alluding to the popular Nickelodeon show. “As a group name.”

She bought less fast food and tried to save on gas and electricity to reduce spending in other areas which has helped cut down costs.

Manager of the McDonald’s on Crenshaw Boulevard near El Camino College Jessica Martinez first noticed the egg shortage a few months ago when Martin Brower — the company that operates a McDonald’s Distribution Center in the City of Industry — was using more than one supplier to deliver enough product.

Martinez has been a manager at the Crenshaw location for eight months and worked for the company for more than ten years. In all that time, she can’t remember another food supply shortage like the current decrease in eggs.

“We haven’t raised the prices on our egg sandwiches yet but a price increase will probably come next month,” Martinez said. “Raising the two for $5 Sausage McMuffin to two for $5.50.”

Even with higher food prices, Martinez hasn’t seen a change in the number of customers as McDonald’s is still more accessible; especially for students who might have less money to spend.

Egg prices in California are higher than the rest of the nation due to Proposition 12, a ballot initiative passed by California voters in 2018, which addressed concerns about factory farming causing animal cruelty.

In addition to other changes, Proposition 12 required farmers to increase space for each egg-laying hen, calf and pig by September 2022.

Healthier conditions are intended to curtail the spread of disease which are expected to increase both animal and consumer safety.

Farmers and poultry producers have been urged by the USDA to “strengthen biosecurity” by preventing contact with wild birds and their droppings and eliminating contact between flocks even on the same property.

Farmers should also limit access to the property by essential workers and vehicles that have been cleaned and disinfected and provide clean and disinfected clothing and equipment to workers on a daily basis.

But that could take some time as the economy is feeling the supply crunch after HPAI ; causing many to take notice of the rising prices.

Manager of Sunny’s Donuts & Sandwiches Lan Ngo said she has “noticed the changes in egg prices a lot and also increases in other ingredients,”

Ngo said Sunny’s hasn’t raised their prices, but she now shops at Costco where she can buy larger quantities to save money.

Eddie Garcia of South Central Los Angeles’ Florence Firestone neighborhood and Byron Challoner of Venice were at Sunny’s for lunch.

Challoner was first a student at El Camino in 2003 earning his GED and a music degree and eventually transferring to the University of Southern California to study philosophy.

When he was first at El Camino, Challoner fell in love with Sunny’s tuna sandwich and has been returning ever since.

“I don’t buy eggs, so I haven’t noticed increases in price,” Challoner said.

His favorite egg dish is the K-Pop fries with a fried egg at Lokal Sandwich and Burger Bar in Venice. However, Challoner said the prices there haven’t changed.

Garcia buys a lot of eggs for his family of three, as he likes to cook his eggs with potatoes and make his son omelets.

“I’ve noticed a dozen eggs going from $2.99 to $6.99,” Garcia said. “I still buy the same amount at the grocery store, but I eat out a lot less.”

Last week, the USDA announced that wholesale egg prices will fall 26.8% this year.

The agency also reported a new outbreak was discovered at a commercial farm raising chickens for meat in Pennsylvania, that could wipe out 100,000 birds at that site alone.

If this indicates a new trend in infections, consumers could face lower egg prices but higher costs for chicken in 2023.

It is encouraged to immediately report sick or dead birds by calling a veterinarian. The California Department of Food and Agriculture also has a “Sick Bird Hotline” at (866) 922-2473 as well as the USDA hotline at (866) 536-7593.