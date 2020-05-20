Campus police ‘adjust the way of doing things’ during campus shutdown

The El Camino College Police Department continues to work on campus 24/7 to provide the community with support following the closure of the campus and the statewide stay-at-home order, officials said.

“We’ve been good, lucky,” Lopez said. “But we’ve had to adjust the way of doing things.”

Campus police have worked to block off several parking lots on campus in an effort to reduce the number of people who go on campus as there have been several instances where they’ve had to ask those loitering to leave.

However, if a student needs to visit ECC for any reason, Lopez said campus police will work to provide them with the proper access.

In addition, campus police have shifted their focus to helping direct the flow of traffic following the new Warrior Food Pantry drive-through initiative in Parking Lot B and previously the laptop distribution event.

While there have been no notable crimes on campus during the closure, an individual was robbed at gunpoint across the street from Parking Lot C on Saturday, May 9.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the crime.

To contact the ECCPD, call 310-660-3100 or visit the station in Parking Lot K.