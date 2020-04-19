Limited supply of Chromebooks to be loaned to students

A limited supply of laptops will be temporarily loaned out to students in need on Monday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 21 by ECC’s Division of Mathematical Sciences.

Chromebooks will be made available to students as classes continue online amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an email by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

Chromebooks will allow students access to the internet, a camera and microphone.

Laptop distribution, which will be by appointment or first come, first serve, will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chromebooks must be returned by Monday, June 15 and no later than 2:30 p.m. If Chromebooks are returned later or are damaged, ECC will charge students a $250 fine to their MyECC accounts.

To make an appointment, click here.