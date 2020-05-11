Individual robbed at gunpoint following botched meet-up

An individual was robbed at gunpoint across the street from El Camino College’s Parking Lot C following an arranged meeting to purchase an item on Saturday, May 9.

The victim, who was not a member of the campus community, arranged a meeting using an app to purchase an item, when upon arrival, a suspect pulled out a handgun and robbed the victim, according to an ECC safety advisory.

The suspects, who were on the intersection of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Lemoli Avenue were last seen fleeing west in a white SUV, according to an ECC safety advisory.

The first suspect was identified as a black male between the ages of 24 to 28 years old, wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes, according to the advisory.

The second suspect was identified as a black male between 18 to 24 years old, wearing a dark shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crime and encourages individuals with information to come forward.