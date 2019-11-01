Manhattan Beach Boulevard street parking temporarily suspended

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On-street parking will be temporarily suspended on a portion of Manhattan Beach Boulevard according to an email sent to students and faculty by El Camino College administrators on Friday, Nov. 1.

The closure will last until Monday, Nov. 18 and extends from the south side of Manhattan Beach Boulevard between the Dominguez Channel and Crenshaw Boulevard.

The reason for the closure is due to portions of fractured asphalt from a pine tree’s roots, according to the email.

ECC parking has been recently impacted by filming by HBO and by Sony Pictures Studios when two separate TV show series episodes were filmed on campus.