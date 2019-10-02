Student parking impacted due to HBO filming on campus

Student parking will be impacted by the closure of large portions of Parking Lots D, F and L due to filming that is taking place by HBO on the west side of the campus throughout the week, officials said.

According to an email sent to students and faculty, half of Parking Lot D was closed to students but all of the staff parking was kept open starting on Monday, Sept. 30.

The center and West sides of Parking Lot L were fully closed to students and 653 spaces in Parking Lot F were closed for specific production needs. All parking lots will be reopened on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The Union attempted to speak with crew members at the set but were turned away by HBO private security when a reporter asked what type of filming was taking place.