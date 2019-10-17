Parking will be impacted by filming on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Student and faculty parking at El Camino College will be impacted by the closure of large portions of Parking Lot D and L, as well as roadways on Wednesday, Oct. 16, authorities said.

According to an email sent to students and faculty by the El Camino College Office of Marketing and Communications, a portion of Parking Lot D will be fully closed starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 and will reopen on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m.

Parking Lot L will also be affected but only the west and center portions of the lot will close. The roadway between Parking Lot C and D will close on Friday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 a.m.

There will be additional closures at the Cashier’s Office windows after business hours.