Clubs on Campus: Scene One Film Club

The only film club on campus, Scene One Film Club, is pushing the boundaries of artistry and connection despite facing unprecedented difficulties in the past three years.

“If you have the slightest interest in talking about films, sharing your opinions, you want to write a script or connect with people, I think that’s one of the main reasons why people should want to join,” Victoria Crudup, 18, a film major and event planner for the club, said.

Crudup struggled with the online format the club had last year when members couldn’t get together in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, it felt very isolated, we really did not do a lot,” Crudup said.

Now as the club returns in person, they’re aiming to engage a new set of creative visionaries.

“We want to make sure people actually use this club to build their portfolios and to make films because that’s one of the main reasons why many people join,” Aiden Ross, 19, a communications major and the club president, said.

Ross said they want the club to be a vehicle for the members to get experience and make connections. “But that didn’t really happen much last year,” he said.

Ross recruited advisor Michael McDermit, an English professor and accomplished documentarian. McDermit’s credits include the 2023 film “We Will Speak,” about the disappearing language of Native Americans.

While the budget is unspecified, the club will organize fundraisers to support their events such as AMC Movie Nights and the end-of-year film fest award ceremony.

Kenjy Bervera, 26, a film major and vice president of the club, said it originated with a focus on catering to other film majors, but has since changed.

“We’re pushing it as anybody who wants to have any film experience,” Bervera said. “My goal is to basically make it more interactive, [and] make the club feel more like a family.”

Scene One meets every other Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. in Lecture Hall 7 in the Music Building. Meetings consist of diverse discussions, movie debates and hands-on experience in filmmaking with legitimate cinema equipment provided by the college.

The club has roughly 30 active members and is conducting elections for additional leadership positions in the upcoming weeks.

For more information on Scene One, email [email protected], or check out their Instagram: @sceneonefilmclub and TikTok: @scene.one.film.cl.