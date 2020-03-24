Officials confirm first COVID-19 case at El Camino College

A model of the coronavirus created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A member of the El Camino College community tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday March 23. Photo Credit: CDC

A member of the El Camino College community tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, March 23, according to an email sent out by officials.

The individual, who was last on the ECC campus Thursday, March 12, visited the hospital after feeling symptoms on Friday, March 20, according to the email.

The patient’s test result came back positive for COVID-19 three days later but the individual did not require hospitalization and is currently recovering at home.

Officials have notified students and employees who may have been in contact with the infected individual while making sure they take the appropriate actions: self-isolation and education of symptoms.

Areas of the campus where the infected individual may have visited before testing positive for the coronavirus will be disinfected. ECC’s campus has been closed to the general public since Thursday, March 19 when California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

In Los Angeles County, there are 662 confirmed coronavirus cases as of noon Tuesday, March 24, 11 of which have resulted in deaths, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Confirmed local cases within 10 miles of El Camino College as of noon Tuesday, March 24:

Manhattan Beach — 11

Carson — 8

Redondo Beach — 7

Hawthorne — 6

Torrance — 5

Inglewood — 5

Wilmington — 4

Lawndale — 2

Gardena — 1