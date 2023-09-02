The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Warrior women’s soccer defeat Santa Monica, enter 3 game win streak

By Angela OsorioSeptember 2, 2023
Jayd+Lupoli-Sweet%2C+Warriors+Defender%2C+reaches+for+the+ball+as+the+score+is+2-2+and+the+Warriors+are+tied+with+the+Corsairs+during+the+Friday%2C+Sept+1+matchup.+%28Angela+Osorio+%7C+The+Union%29
Jayd Lupoli-Sweet, Warriors Defender, reaches for the ball as the score is 2-2 and the Warriors are tied with the Corsairs during the Friday, Sept 1 matchup. (Angela Osorio | The Union)

With just two minutes left in the second period, tensions were high Friday afternoon as El Camino women’s soccer team and the visiting Santa Monica Corsairs were tied 2-2.

Pressures escalated during the Sept. 1 matchup as the Warriors struggled over possession with goalkeeper Mckenna Morey saving multiple score attempts from the Corsairs.

Forward Allison Sibley had already scored two goals, and was waiting for the perfect moment to complete a hat trick. Finally, Sibley spotted her opportunity.

Warrior forward Claire Mahon had a breakaway, a defender passed her the ball and Sibley scored her third and final goal of the game a (her seventh season goal overall) ending the game against the Corsairs with Warriors winning 3-2.

The hard-earned victory gave the Warriors a three-game win streak to start the season.

Bella Baligad, Warriors forward, and other Corsair players anticipate the ball as it comes their way. The score is 1-1 and the teams are fighting for possession of the ball.
Bella Baligad, Warriors forward, and other Corsair players anticipate the ball as it comes their way during the Friday, Sept. 1 game. At the time the score was 1-1 as both teams fought for possession of the ball. (Angela Osorio | The Union)

“We just worked hard the whole game. We didn’t stop running to go get the ball, to defend, to attack; we just never gave up,” Sibley said.

The Warriors started off the match strong strong with a fast goal by Sibley within the first 10 minutes. Assisted by forward Mahon, the ball ricocheted off the goalie, Sibley bounced it off her chest shooting it straight through the net and into a goal.

Soon after Santa Monica’s center midfielder Lia Agapitos scored a goal, leaving the game tied 1-1.

“We started off a little high tense,” Sibley said. “We were really antsy on the ball, we finally figured out how to work around it though. Scoring early that first 10 minutes really helped us build our shape.”

Ariana Ramirez, Warriors Defender, prepares to pass the ball to her teammates as the score is 2-2 and the Warriors are tied with the Corsairs.
Ariana Ramirez, Warriors Defender, prepares to pass the ball to her teammates as the score is 2-2 and the Warriors are tied with the Corsairs during the Friday, Sept 1 home game. (Angela Osorio | The Union)

During the first 10 minutes of the second half, Sibley scored again, assisted by midfielder Tana Wynia. Santa Monica quickly caught up with another goal, leaving the game tied 2-2.

Two minutes before the end of the game, Sibley finally scored her victory goal, winning the game for the Warriors.

Anton Arrache, the Warriors’ coach, said the team expected this to be the most difficult game of the season.

“I think Allison Sibley was tremendous today in terms of exploiting the opponent and netting a hat-trick,” he said.

Arrache stated that, one of the team’s objectives this season is developing a “possession-based style,” building from the back and focusing on keeping the ball.

“Santa Monica did a very good job in pressing us to make it difficult,” Arrache said.

The Warriors pose next to the soccer field after their 3-2 win against Santa Monica. Pictured left to right: Assistant Coach Sophia Ceman, Forward Allison Sibley, Midfielder Tana Wynia, Defender Alexi Anaya, and Defender Jayd Lupoli-Sweet.
The Warriors pose next to the soccer field after their 3-2 win against Santa Monica. Pictured left to right: Assistant Coach Sophia Ceman, Forward Allison Sibley, Midfielder Tana Wynia, Defender Alexi Anaya, and Defender Jayd Lupoli-Sweet. (Angela Osorio | The Union)

The coach added that during halftime the players did a good job of taking in information during the first half and adjusting it to start the second half.

“Then Santa Monica did a tweak and we had to readjust again. So really [that shows] the flexibility of our group…I think we grew today as a unit,” Arrache added.

 

Next Match
El Camino vs San Diego City Knights
@ El Camino College
Date: Tuesday Aug. 5
Time: 4 p.m.

 

Editors Note:

  • Date of the soccer match was corrected for accuracy on Sept. 3 at 7:56 p.m.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
Dozens of students return to their class after being evacuated by a fire alarm at the new Arts Complex building at El Camino College on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Smoke alarms disrupt first day of class
Some of the produce and other groceries on display inside the Torrance Numero Uno market on Sunday May 30. The Union
The cheapest places to get groceries near campus
The front entrance of El Camino Colleges Administration Building, located on Crenshaw Boulevard (Brianna Vaca | The Union)
5 free services offered on campus
More in Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Former student defends commencement speaker
A protest occurs at Paris Square in Jerusalem outside of a roomates window on Nov. 19, 2019. The square is known for its many peaceful protests about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The right to protest in Israel is protected by the judiciary as a fundamental right. Photo courtesy of Ethan Cohen
Guest Column: The age-old slander of Israeli ‘apartheid’
A sign for El Camino College located near the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard on March 8. El Camino gained national and international media coverage following controversial remarks made during the 2023 graduation ceremony that took place June 9. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Council on American–Islamic Relations condemns El Camino’s response to commencement controversy
Guest Column: Former student government president responds to El Camino statement
An El Camino College graduating student raises her fist triumphantly as she walks from the Murdock Stadium tunnel into the football field which is where the 2023 El Camino commencement ceremony took place on Friday, June 9. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Graduation 2023: Future 'commences' for El Camino students
El Camino College graduates listen as President Brenda Thames speaks during the 2023 commencement ceremony hosted on June 9. Outgoing Associated Students Organization Jana Abulaban gave a short speech that heavily criticized Israel which El Camino officials claims was not approved. The College gained national attention when a 20-second snippet from Abulaban’s speech became the subject of the New York Post’s original article, before being picked up by Daily Mail and Fox News. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino graduate's speech sparks outrage, support and international coverage
More in Sports
Following a complete pass, El Camino running back Marceese Yetts gains possession of the ball and paves through Southwestern for a later touchdown at 35-0 during El Caminos opening football game of the season on September 2. (Saqib Rawda | The Union) Photo credit: Saqib Rawda
Football season opener features historic first female score but ends early due to injury, Warriors still victorious over Southwestern
El Camino College health sciences and athletics Professor Tom Hazell was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012 and the California Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015. Hazell was head wrestling coach at El Camino for 12 years. (Raphael Richardson | Warrior Life)
The Journeyman: From playing to coaching and refereeing: The wrestling legacy of Tom Hazell
'Fight Night': A knockout event for El Camino's boxing club
El Camino coaches reflect on their philosophy
Volleyball player Leafa Juarez grabs the volleyball net at the Long Beach City College Beach Volleyball Complex on April 28. She said she prepares for each match by praying. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Leafa Juarez — graceful as a gazelle, tough as a tiger
Student-athletes discuss their choice of footwear for athletic performance

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in