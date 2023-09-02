Warrior women’s soccer defeat Santa Monica, enter 3 game win streak

Jayd Lupoli-Sweet, Warriors Defender, reaches for the ball as the score is 2-2 and the Warriors are tied with the Corsairs during the Friday, Sept 1 matchup. (Angela Osorio | The Union)

With just two minutes left in the second period, tensions were high Friday afternoon as El Camino women’s soccer team and the visiting Santa Monica Corsairs were tied 2-2.

Pressures escalated during the Sept. 1 matchup as the Warriors struggled over possession with goalkeeper Mckenna Morey saving multiple score attempts from the Corsairs.

Forward Allison Sibley had already scored two goals, and was waiting for the perfect moment to complete a hat trick. Finally, Sibley spotted her opportunity.

Warrior forward Claire Mahon had a breakaway, a defender passed her the ball and Sibley scored her third and final goal of the game a (her seventh season goal overall) ending the game against the Corsairs with Warriors winning 3-2.

The hard-earned victory gave the Warriors a three-game win streak to start the season.

“We just worked hard the whole game. We didn’t stop running to go get the ball, to defend, to attack; we just never gave up,” Sibley said.

The Warriors started off the match strong strong with a fast goal by Sibley within the first 10 minutes. Assisted by forward Mahon, the ball ricocheted off the goalie, Sibley bounced it off her chest shooting it straight through the net and into a goal.

Soon after Santa Monica’s center midfielder Lia Agapitos scored a goal, leaving the game tied 1-1.

“We started off a little high tense,” Sibley said. “We were really antsy on the ball, we finally figured out how to work around it though. Scoring early that first 10 minutes really helped us build our shape.”

During the first 10 minutes of the second half, Sibley scored again, assisted by midfielder Tana Wynia. Santa Monica quickly caught up with another goal, leaving the game tied 2-2.

Two minutes before the end of the game, Sibley finally scored her victory goal, winning the game for the Warriors.

Anton Arrache, the Warriors’ coach, said the team expected this to be the most difficult game of the season.

“I think Allison Sibley was tremendous today in terms of exploiting the opponent and netting a hat-trick,” he said.

Arrache stated that, one of the team’s objectives this season is developing a “possession-based style,” building from the back and focusing on keeping the ball.

“Santa Monica did a very good job in pressing us to make it difficult,” Arrache said.

The coach added that during halftime the players did a good job of taking in information during the first half and adjusting it to start the second half.

“Then Santa Monica did a tweak and we had to readjust again. So really [that shows] the flexibility of our group…I think we grew today as a unit,” Arrache added.

Next Match

El Camino vs San Diego City Knights

@ El Camino College

Date: Tuesday Aug. 5

Time: 4 p.m.

Editors Note: