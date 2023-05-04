Los Angeles Sparks to call El Camino College home for practices, events

Sparks players Joyner Holmes (left) and Reshanda Gray sign a set of basketballs during the Los Angeles Sparks’ media day press conference at the El Camino College gymnasium on Thursday, May 4. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

El Camino College hosted the Los Angeles Sparks Annual Media Day event in the gymnasium on Thursday, May 4, which will be the Sparks’ new home for events and practices for the foreseeable future.

Eli Horowitz, the Sparks’ assistant general manager explained his decision to host the events at El Camino.

“We started a great partnership with El Camino,” Horowitz said. “We have been welcomed with open arms and we’re excited to have this as our home.”

The Media Day event included a press conference, player interviews with various media outlets, a photoshoot and a basketball signing table for sponsors.

“This was an opportunity to introduce our general manager, head coach, and our players to the press. But also having various stations around where the players film content for future games and social media,” Horowitz said.

All current players for the Sparks participated in the press conference to talk about the upcoming season and training camp with the media.

Sparks’ forward Joyner Holmes told The Union the personal improvements she plans on making during the offseason.

“I am always trying to improve on my leadership and have a good presence for my team,” Holmes said. “And [also] touch up my three-pointer range, for that is important.”

Another forward for the Sparks, Reshanda Gray, said that getting the opportunity to play in the EuroCup Women League for OGM Ormanspor has allowed her to improve her skills on the court.

“For me, going overseas to Turkey was hard for me in a good way because of the amount of players in the league,” Gray said. “Facing new competition every game was a good opportunity for me.

Gray is now back playing for the Sparks after a year stint in 2020.

The Sparks are looking to bounce back after failing to make the playoffs last season. The past two seasons were the first time the Sparks have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since the 1997-98 season.

With the departure of old head coach and former Lakers star Derek Fisher last season, Curt Miller is pushing the Sparks to have a bounce-back season and win.

Miller won coach of the year in 2021 and 2017 while he was with the Connecticut Sun, placing high expectations for the upcoming season with a new coaching regime entering.

CBS Los Angeles sports anchor Jim Hill was also in attendance for media day conducting interviews with several Sparks players, including Nneka Ogwumike and her sister Chiney.

The longtime sports anchor believes the Sparks can have a successful season.

“It’s a tough sport, but they can handle it,” Hill said. “I enjoy watching them perform and I look forward to them having a successful season this year, that’s for sure.”