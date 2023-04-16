Warriors sweep series against Cerritos College in offensive explosion

Warriors designated hitter Jaedeyn Edwards celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning. It was Edwards’ second home run of the series against Cerritos College. (Matheus Trefilio | The Union)

With the bats and the bullpen shining, the El Camino College Warriors won their third and final game of the series 17-5 against the Cerritos College Falcons, making it a series sweep.

El Camino’s now sits atop the conference standings (14-4), half a game over Rio Hondo (13-4).

After a pitcher’s game on Thursday’s 1-0 victory over the Falcons, the Warriors overwhelmed their opponent scoring 17 runs, and getting at least one run in seven out of the eight times they were up to bat.

The Warriors’ coach Nate Fernley credited the way that his team was able to adapt to the game.

“That’s baseball in a nutshell,” Fernley said. “The strike zone was smaller today compared to Thursday, and we took advantage of that.”

Cerritos scored first with a sacrifice fly from first baseman Ryan Skjonsby, driving in second baseman Julian Francois.

However, the Warriors responded quickly, with RBIs from center fielder Elijah Tolsma and catcher Juan Carlos Camarena.

Tolsma credited the offense’s game plan during the game.

“We just stuck to the plan,” Tolsma said. “Early and often, and getting into their bullpen early in the game.”

The plan worked well for the Warriors, as they answered a Cerritos run in the second inning with four of their own.

The third inning, however, was the pivotal part of the game, as Cerritos chased out Warriors starting pitcher Mike Mulkey with three two-out runs, forcing the Warriors into their bullpen.

Pitcher Jason Davis was tasked with maintaining the Warriors’ lead, inheriting two runners in a one-run game. He forced a ground out to the first batter and gave the offense an opportunity to add to the lead.

Third baseman, Daniel Murillo, praised the Warriors reliever.

“He [Jason] always comes up big,” Murillo said. “ He helped us keep the momentum going throughout the game.

The momentum shifted in El Camino’s favor as designated hitter Jaedeyn Edwards hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the third, marking it his second home run of the series.

“Jaedeyn has had a big week,” Fernley said. “He has really hit the ball well these past few games.”

The Warriors never looked back, as Davis, combined with fellow relievers Travis Connelly, Jake Stolnack, and Anthony Joya, shut out the Falcons for the rest of the game.

The bats continued to show out as the Warriors scored at least one run in every inning but the eighth.