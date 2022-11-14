Citrus College narrowly defeats El Camino 49-46 in women’s basketball

El Camino Warriors sophomore guard, Shana Moten, shoots a shot that helps keep the game close during the fourth period on Friday, Nov.11 in the ECC Gym Complex. El Camino was defeated by Citrus 49-46, and will play their next ECC Crossover game against Rio Hondo on Wednesday Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. at El Camino College. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

After a 15-point deficit by the end of the first half, the El Camino College women’s basketball team turned the game around against Citrus College, but in the end fell short during their home game.

The home crowd cheered the efforts of the Warriors after a shot was made as the clock expired at the end of the third quarter to get their first lead of the game.

Due to a strong defensive performance in the third quarter, the Warriors held the Owls to only four points while they scored 20, and went into the final quarter with a 35-34 lead.

After both teams traded points during the fourth quarter, the game ended 49-46 as Citrus College narrowly defeated El Camino.

Warriors sophomore guard Shana Moten made a shot to help maintain their lead, but moments later on a subsequent possession, she landed awkwardly and had to leave the game with an apparent leg injury.

The Owls would go on to outscore the Warriors with some key shots from sophomore guard Reanne Reola and sophomore forward Giselle Garcia-Nunez.

Warriors coach Stephen Shaw said that the team did not have a great first half, as they were struggling with shooting away from the basket.

“We shoot too quickly sometimes, we gotta have more patience and have a balance on offense,” Shaw said.

The Warriors shot 23.1% from field goals and 14.3% from three-point range in the first half, while the Owls shot 36.7% from shots close to the basket.

Shaw said that the Owls were getting the ball to their shooters. Garcia-Nunez made effective shots taking advantage of the Warriors’ continuous missed shot attempts.

“They make it really hard on you, especially when they give [Garcia-Nunez] the ball,” Shaw said.

The offense for the Owls mostly came from Reola, who had 21 points and Garcia-Nunez, who had a team-high of 22 points along with 12 rebounds.

Warriors sophomore point guard Brandy Castaneda led a more balanced Warriors offense scoring the most points with 24.

Being outplayed by the Owls 46-34 made the game difficult for the Warriors, as the Owls were able to create opportunities to make shots whenever they missed an attempt.

Despite their first-half woes, Shaw made adjustments during halftime by switching to their zone defense, which helped the Warriors come back to have a chance at winning the game.

“I was impressed with our performance at the end of the last two quarters and our communication,” Shaw said.

The Warriors will play their next game at home on Wednesday, Nov. 16 where they will face the Rio Hondo College Roadrunners.