El Camino football linebacker breaks all-time record for sacks

Warriors linebacker Lando Brown poses after earning 23.5 sacks on the year, the most in El Camino football history, after the 30-20 win against conference rival Chaffey. The Warriors look to clinch a bowl game with a win in their final conference game. (Will Renfroe | The Union)

El Camino linebacker Lando Brown broke the all-time record for career sacks during a conference game against Chaffey College at Murdock Stadium and Featherstone Field on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Last week’s loss against Riverside knocked El Camino out of playoff contention, but Saturday’s 30-20 win against the Panthers keeps the Warriors in the hunt for a ticket to one of the Southern California Association’s Bowl games.

Aside from keeping their bowl game hopes alive with a victory, Brown recorded his 23.5 career sacks, breaking the all-time El Camino College record.

Brown finished the game with 2.5 sacks for a total of 19-yards lost. Brown, in his final season, said that he has worked hard over the last two years and he looks forward to joining a division 1 team in the fall.

“It’s a feeling I can’t even explain,” Brown said of his record-breaking career.

During the first half of play, the Warriors struggled to close out the first quarter with two turnovers on downs, including a 37-yard field goal attempt by Mark Waronek II.

El Camino did not do much better during the second quarter, capitalizing on one field goal and allowing the Panthers to close out the half up 6-3.

In the second half, the Warriors looked like a different team.

On the Warriors’ first possession of the half, El Camino quarterback Mehki Jordan connected with wide receiver Joshua Lorick for a 19-yard score, waking the Warriors up from their first-half slump.

The Warriors scored big at the end of the third quarter when defensive back/special teams defender Chance Williams returned a blocked punt for 20 yards for a touchdown with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter, extending El Camino’s lead, 16-6.

During their first possession of the fourth quarter, Warriors running back Brian Santana-Fis rushed for a 13-yard touchdown putting the Warriors ahead 23-6, sealing the insurance lead for his team.

El Camino coach Gifford Lindheim told The Union about his excitement for Saturday’s win against Chaffey furthering the team’s hope for a bowl appearance.

“We got a finish,” Lindheim said. “Our bowl hopes are still alive and that’s our goal. And we will get there after we win in game 10.”

Chaffey running back Joshua Davis was not at all deterred by the game’s loss. Davis said that the most important aspect of the game is practice.

“In football, there are wins and losses,” Davis said. “That is a part of the game. It’s about how you play the game. What kind of heart you have in the game. The game of football teaches you how to be a man.”

The Warriors head to Palomar College in San Marcos on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. to finish the regular season against 5-4 conference rival, the Palomar Comets.