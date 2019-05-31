Warriors baseball team falls to Orange Coast Pirates in state championship final

The El Camino Warriors baseball team advanced to the finals of the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association State Championship, where they lost to the Orange Coast Pirates.

The Warriors beat the Pirates to advance to the final, and the Pirates had to win an additional game versus the Sacramento City Panthers to punch their ticket. In the final, the Warriors only needed to win one game and the Pirates needed to win two.

On Tuesday, May 28, the Warriors lost the first game 7-5. Later in the day, the Pirates hit a walk-off single to win the second game 8-7 and clinch the state championship.

“This team has gone through more adversity than any other team. Especially with the death of of a teammate, Sladen,” Warriors coach Nick Jones said. “They were able to rally around each other and Sladen and just kept fighting.”

Jones said the support the team has received made this season possible.

“The whole college was very supportive,” Jones said. “Give credit to the players for practicing and working hard.”

The Warriors end the 2019 season with an overall record of 40-9.