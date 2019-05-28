The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Top Stories, Baseball, Spring Sports

Warriors baseball team advances to championship game

By David Rondthaler|May 28, 2019

Warriors+infielder+Matt+Beserra+%28left%29+and+first+basemen+Spencer+Palmer+%28right%29+watch+a+runner+score+versus+the+Orange+Coast+Pirates+on+Monday%2C+May+27%2C+at+John+Euless+Ballpark+in+Fresno%2C+CA.+Beserra+and+Palmer+combined+for+two+hits%2C+one+RBI+and+one+run.+Photo+credit%3A+Devyn+Smith
Back to Article
Back to Article

Warriors baseball team advances to championship game

Warriors infielder Matt Beserra (left) and first basemen Spencer Palmer (right) watch a runner score versus the Orange Coast Pirates on Monday, May 27, at John Euless Ballpark in Fresno, CA. Beserra and Palmer combined for two hits, one RBI and one run. Photo credit: Devyn Smith

Warriors infielder Matt Beserra (left) and first basemen Spencer Palmer (right) watch a runner score versus the Orange Coast Pirates on Monday, May 27, at John Euless Ballpark in Fresno, CA. Beserra and Palmer combined for two hits, one RBI and one run. Photo credit: Devyn Smith

Warriors infielder Matt Beserra (left) and first basemen Spencer Palmer (right) watch a runner score versus the Orange Coast Pirates on Monday, May 27, at John Euless Ballpark in Fresno, CA. Beserra and Palmer combined for two hits, one RBI and one run. Photo credit: Devyn Smith

Warriors infielder Matt Beserra (left) and first basemen Spencer Palmer (right) watch a runner score versus the Orange Coast Pirates on Monday, May 27, at John Euless Ballpark in Fresno, CA. Beserra and Palmer combined for two hits, one RBI and one run. Photo credit: Devyn Smith

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino Warriors baseball team wasted no time and put runs on the board early against the Orange Coast Pirates in a game that would see the winner advance to the California Community College Athletic Association championship game.

El Camino College and Orange Coast College played on the evening of Monday, May 27, at John Euless Ballpark in Fresno, CA, with El Camino defeating Orange Coast by a score of 8-2.

In the bottom of the first inning with two outs and the bases loaded, Warriors starting pitcher Aaron Orozco hit a ground ball into left field and scored the first two runs of the game.

“I was trying to get myself some leeway so when I go on the mound I can be dialed in,” Orozco said.

USE_ECC_5c

Warriors starting pitcher Aaron Orozco swings on a pitch versus the Orange Coast Pirates on Monday, May 27, at John Euless Ballpark in Fresno, CA. Orozco had three RBIs. Photo credit: Devyn Smith

Warriors coach Nate Fernley said when his team is able to get runs early, it puts pressure on the other team while the Warriors can keep pecking away on offense.

“They know they won’t be able to score too many runs on us so they start getting too big and get underneath the ball,” Fernley said.

However, the Pirates answered in third inning when right fielder Davis Delorefice hit a soft fly ball into center field, bringing in one run.

In the same inning with two outs, Pirates first baseman Murphy Stehly hit a line drive off the glove of Warriors third baseman Matt Beserra and tied the game at two.

The Warriors broke the tie shortly thereafter with a runner on third and two outs. Orozco hit a line drive up the middle and brought in a run, making the score 3-2 for the Warriors.

The Warriors extended their lead in the sixth inning when shortstop Taishi Nakawake hit a fly ball to right field deep enough for Orozco to run home. The Warriors’ lead increased to 4-2 but they wouldn’t stop there.

Four more Warriors scored in the eighth inning. Nakawake hit a ground ball with the bases loaded and scored a run.

“I just want to help the team anyway I can when I’m up [to hit],” Nakawake said.

Warriors right fielder Jerry Granillo hit a ground ball as well and scored two more runs. And to finish the game off at 8-2, Warriors first baseman Spencer Palmer hit a fly ball to left, resulting in enough time for another score.

USE_ECC_7c

Warriors infielder and right-handed pitcher Spencer Long slides home versus the Orange Coast Pirates on Monday, May 27, at John Euless Ballpark in Fresno, CA. Long had one hit, one run and two strikeouts in four at-bats. Photo credit: Devyn Smith

Fernley said that the Warriors are good at throwing strikes and that the defense helps out as well.

“The combo of throwing strikes and defense is just really good combination,” Fernley said.

The Warriors will play in the championship game Tuesday, May 28, at 11 a.m. versus the same Orange Coast Pirates baseball team. The Pirates beat the Sacramento City Panthers 10-7 following their loss to the Warriors, and thus advanced to the championship game.

Fernley said he can’t begin to think about the Warriors being crowned state champions.

“We got to prep for tomorrow’s game and come up with a scouting report,” Fernley said.

USE_ECC_21c

Warriors outfielder Ty Conrad slides to first base after an attempted pickoff from the Orange Coast Pirates on Monday, May 27, at John Euless Ballpark in Fresno, CA. Conrad had one run and one hit in four at-bats. Photo credit: Devyn Smith

The Warriors are now one game away from becoming state champions. The Pirates would need to defeat the Warriors twice in order for them to win the state championship. Orozco said that this win would mean so much.

“Especially being able to win for Sladen,” Orozco said. “It is all for him.”

Live streaming of the 2019 CCCAA baseball championships is available here on the SoCalCollegeSports1 YouTube channel.

USE_ECC_10c

Warriors center fielder Mateo Gonzalez-Drake hits a foul ball versus the Orange Coast Pirates on Monday, May 27, at John Euless Ballpark in Fresno, CA. Gonzalez-Drake scored one run. Photo credit: Devyn Smith

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
David Rondthaler, Staff Writer

Other stories filed under Sports

Warriors baseball team defeats San Joaquin Delta, wins opening game of state championships
Warriors baseball team defeats San Joaquin Delta, wins opening game of state championships
Class of 2019 inducted into EC Athletic Hall of Fame
Class of 2019 inducted into EC Athletic Hall of Fame
Warriors baseball team begins championship weekend versus San Joaquin Delta
Warriors baseball team begins championship weekend versus San Joaquin Delta
Warriors men’s volleyball team finishes season 16-3, reaches playoff semifinal
Warriors men’s volleyball team finishes season 16-3, reaches playoff semifinal
Houston Texans sign former El Camino wide receiver

Update May 26, 12:40 p.m.: Reaction from Floyd Allen was added.Correction May 21, 3:57 p.m.: A grammatical error was fixed.The Houston Texans of the N...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Intoxicated, partially nude man arrested for defecating on campus, police say
Intoxicated, partially nude man arrested for defecating on campus, police say
Bike thefts increase on campus
Bike thefts increase on campus
Community celebrates inaugural Pride week with festival
Community celebrates inaugural Pride week with festival
Former EC student and ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant eliminated
Former EC student and ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant eliminated
Spring Advanced Dance Concert sticks the landing
Spring Advanced Dance Concert sticks the landing
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Warriors baseball team advances to championship game