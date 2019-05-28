Warriors baseball team advances to championship game

The El Camino Warriors baseball team wasted no time and put runs on the board early against the Orange Coast Pirates in a game that would see the winner advance to the California Community College Athletic Association championship game.

El Camino College and Orange Coast College played on the evening of Monday, May 27, at John Euless Ballpark in Fresno, CA, with El Camino defeating Orange Coast by a score of 8-2.

In the bottom of the first inning with two outs and the bases loaded, Warriors starting pitcher Aaron Orozco hit a ground ball into left field and scored the first two runs of the game.

“I was trying to get myself some leeway so when I go on the mound I can be dialed in,” Orozco said.

Warriors coach Nate Fernley said when his team is able to get runs early, it puts pressure on the other team while the Warriors can keep pecking away on offense.

“They know they won’t be able to score too many runs on us so they start getting too big and get underneath the ball,” Fernley said.

However, the Pirates answered in third inning when right fielder Davis Delorefice hit a soft fly ball into center field, bringing in one run.

In the same inning with two outs, Pirates first baseman Murphy Stehly hit a line drive off the glove of Warriors third baseman Matt Beserra and tied the game at two.

The Warriors broke the tie shortly thereafter with a runner on third and two outs. Orozco hit a line drive up the middle and brought in a run, making the score 3-2 for the Warriors.

The Warriors extended their lead in the sixth inning when shortstop Taishi Nakawake hit a fly ball to right field deep enough for Orozco to run home. The Warriors’ lead increased to 4-2 but they wouldn’t stop there.

Four more Warriors scored in the eighth inning. Nakawake hit a ground ball with the bases loaded and scored a run.

“I just want to help the team anyway I can when I’m up [to hit],” Nakawake said.

Warriors right fielder Jerry Granillo hit a ground ball as well and scored two more runs. And to finish the game off at 8-2, Warriors first baseman Spencer Palmer hit a fly ball to left, resulting in enough time for another score.

Fernley said that the Warriors are good at throwing strikes and that the defense helps out as well.

“The combo of throwing strikes and defense is just really good combination,” Fernley said.

The Warriors will play in the championship game Tuesday, May 28, at 11 a.m. versus the same Orange Coast Pirates baseball team. The Pirates beat the Sacramento City Panthers 10-7 following their loss to the Warriors, and thus advanced to the championship game.

Fernley said he can’t begin to think about the Warriors being crowned state champions.

“We got to prep for tomorrow’s game and come up with a scouting report,” Fernley said.

The Warriors are now one game away from becoming state champions. The Pirates would need to defeat the Warriors twice in order for them to win the state championship. Orozco said that this win would mean so much.

“Especially being able to win for Sladen,” Orozco said. “It is all for him.”

Live streaming of the 2019 CCCAA baseball championships is available here on the SoCalCollegeSports1 YouTube channel.