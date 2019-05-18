The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Baseball, Spring Sports

Warriors baseball team routs Glendale 14-2, takes Game 1 of series

By Diamond Brown|May 18, 2019

Warriors+second+baseman+Spencer+Long+at+the+plate+waiting+for+a+pitch+in+the+bottom+of+the+third+inning+of+EC%27s+14-2+win+against+Glendale+College+on+Friday%2C+May+17%2C+at+Warrior+Field.+Photo+credit%3A+Kealoha+Noguchi
Back to Article
Back to Article

Warriors baseball team routs Glendale 14-2, takes Game 1 of series

Warriors second baseman Spencer Long at the plate waiting for a pitch in the bottom of the third inning of EC's 14-2 win against Glendale College on Friday, May 17, at Warrior Field. Photo credit: Kealoha Noguchi

Warriors second baseman Spencer Long at the plate waiting for a pitch in the bottom of the third inning of EC's 14-2 win against Glendale College on Friday, May 17, at Warrior Field. Photo credit: Kealoha Noguchi

Warriors second baseman Spencer Long at the plate waiting for a pitch in the bottom of the third inning of EC's 14-2 win against Glendale College on Friday, May 17, at Warrior Field. Photo credit: Kealoha Noguchi

Warriors second baseman Spencer Long at the plate waiting for a pitch in the bottom of the third inning of EC's 14-2 win against Glendale College on Friday, May 17, at Warrior Field. Photo credit: Kealoha Noguchi

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino Warriors baseball team dominated the third inning, scoring 6 runs, against the Glendale Vaqueros in Game 1 of the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association Southern Sectionals on Friday, May 17.

After several attempts to find their groove and switching pitchers five times, the Vaqueros couldn’t find a way to stop the Warriors in a 14-2 blowout.

The Warriors got on the scoreboard early. With bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning. Warriors right-handed pitcher Aaron Orozco was at bat and brought infielders Spencer Long and Jerry Granillo home.

Vaqueros right-handed pitcher Gerardo Ramirez had a difficult time on the mound, hitting four Warriors and allowing nine runs.

Long was one of the first Warriors to reach home in the bottom of the third inning after Warriors infielder Taishi Nakawake hit by a pitch. The bases were loaded when Nakawake advanced to first base.

“We did a good job at just hitting our pitch and making sure that we weren’t going to give into their pitching rapport,” Long said.

Warriors infielder Matt Beserra was the second player to tag home in the six-run third inning, but he remains leveled headed for Game 2.

“Keeping our focus is most important and acting like this is either Game 1 or Game 3,” Beserra said. “Just [come] out with the same intensity we did today.”

Warriors right-handed pitcher Jimmy Galicia only allowed 2 Vaqueros runs, each in the top of the sixth inning, and struck out multiple batters.

The Warriors scored three more runs in the bottom of the 7th inning, this time from left fielder Ty Conrad, Aaron Orozco, and Beserra.

“We did a good job of not chasing the offspeed [pitches] out the zone,” Long said. “Last week against Cypress we did a lot of chasing. This weekend we emphasized staying in the zone.”

Warriors coach Nate Fernley is confident the Warriors will be ready for Game 2.

“We had two outs and the bases loaded there it looked we were going to squander an opportunity,” Fernley said. “But we were patient, took some walks and got a big hit. That third inning really put the game away.”

The Warriors face off against the Vaqueros for Game 2 of the Southern Sectionals series Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m. at Warrior Field.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Diamond Brown, Staff Writer

Other stories filed under Sports

Warriors badminton team finishes second in conference, sends players to state championships
Warriors badminton team finishes second in conference, sends players to state championships
Walk-off home run advances Warriors baseball team to next round of playoffs

In the top of the third inning with a runner on second and one out, a ground ball was hit to Warriors shortstop Taishi Nakawake. He fielded the ball b...

Cypress College baseball team defeats Warriors and forces decisive Game 3
Cypress College baseball team defeats Warriors and forces decisive Game 3
Warriors baseball team takes 1-0 series lead over Cypress
Warriors baseball team takes 1-0 series lead over Cypress
Warriors baseball completes first-round sweep of Pasadena City
Warriors baseball completes first-round sweep of Pasadena City

Other stories filed under Baseball

Walk-off home run advances Warriors baseball team to next round of playoffs

In the top of the third inning with a runner on second and one out, a ground ball was hit to Warriors shortstop Taishi Nakawake. He fielded the ball b...

Cypress College baseball team defeats Warriors and forces decisive Game 3
Cypress College baseball team defeats Warriors and forces decisive Game 3
Warriors baseball team takes 1-0 series lead over Cypress
Warriors baseball team takes 1-0 series lead over Cypress
Warriors baseball completes first-round sweep of Pasadena City
Warriors baseball completes first-round sweep of Pasadena City
Warriors baseball defeats Lancers, takes 1-0 series lead

With the score tied at 0 in the bottom of the second inning versus Pasadena City College, the El Camino Warriors had two men on base with one out. Tai...

Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Warriors baseball team routs Glendale 14-2, takes Game 1 of series