Warriors baseball team takes 1-0 series lead over Cypress

The El Camino Warriors baseball team has received great pitching from their staff all year, and the trend continued on Thursday, May 9, with a 8-3 Game 1 win over the Cypress Chargers at Warrior Field. The Warriors lead the Super Regional series one game to none.

Warriors starting pitcher Jimmy Galicia followed up his complete Game 1 performance over Pasadena City College with his second complete game against Cypress College in as many starts in the playoffs.

“I thought he was in control for most of the day and to give us a complete game on that first game of the series is pretty good,” Warriors coach Nate Fernley said.

Warriors starting pitchers have tossed complete games in each of the Warriors’ three playoff games (two from Galicia, one from Aaron Orozco). Fernley said the performances the starters are giving “really takes the strategy out,” when game planning.

“When [the pitchers are] cruising, you don’t have to worry about working a pen and saving pitches,” Fernley said. “To have the three complete games in a row is special.”

Galicia was cruising through the first six innings as he did not give up a hit until a one out single in the seventh inning from Chargers first baseman Isaiah Stewart.

The Warriors offense erupted for six runs in the second inning, highlighted by centerfielder Joseph Borges’ grand slam. Every Warrior in the starting lineup reached base at least once.

The Warriors improved to a 3-0 playoff record and dropped Cypress to 2-1. The Warriors have a chance to sweep their way to the sectional round of the playoffs with a Game 2 win on Friday, May 10.