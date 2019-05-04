Warriors baseball defeats Lancers, takes 1-0 series lead

With the score tied at 0 in the bottom of the second inning versus Pasadena City College, the El Camino Warriors had two men on base with one out. Taishi Nakawake stepped up to the plate.

He came up with a clutch hit: a hard groundball into right field that would score the first run of the game.

Nakawake shared his mindset in big situations.

“Not trying to get too big and trying to find a pitch to drive,” Nakawake said.

Later on, in the same inning, Warriors outfielder Joesph Borges hit a grounder into left field with the bases loaded, getting two runners to home plate and making the score 3-0 Warriors.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, two runners were on second and third with one out. Warriors first basemen Spencer Palmer hit a deep line drive to right center field that would score both runs and get him a double, making it 5-0 Warriors.

The Warriors would go on to the win the game with the final score of 6-0 and take a 1-0 series lead over the Pasadena City Lancers.

Warriors coach Nate Fernely was thrilled to win game one of the series.

“It’s always great to win game one. You get the upper hand in the series,” Fernley said. “We are in the driver’s seat.”

Nakawake shared similar sentiments to Fernley, but knows to take it game by game.

“It’s huge. You want to win game one but you have to take it one game at a time,” Nakwake said.

During the game, the Warriors played its starting pitcher Jimmy Galicia for all nine innings who delivered a complete game shutout.

Fernley knew Galicia could go the distance, and could possibly help them for game two and a potential game three.

“Jimmy can go a lot of innings, he had a lot of rest coming into today’s game,” Fernley said. “We made sure we have a bullpen to throw tomorrow, it potentially can be a long day.”

Galicia didn’t forget how special it was to be called upon as the Warriors starting pitcher for game one.

“It was a big honor and a big role,” Galicia said.

Galicia said he was feeling his fastball today on the mound.

“Felt like it was moving a lot, I was able to get a lot of ground balls with it,” Galicia said.

Fernley was confident in Galicia to go the distance after the team scored some runs early.

“It was nice to score on their number one [pitcher] early. I knew Jimmy had a lot of rest and after we had 5 I knew he could take care of it,” Fernley said.

Fernley was happy with how disciplined his team was at the plate, but still felt there was room for improvement.

“[We] did a little better,” Fernley said. “Could have taken a lot of better at-bats. We struck out a lot today.”

Game two of the series between the El Camino Warriors and the Pasadena City Lancers is Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. at Warrior Field. If necessary, game three will take place the same day at 3 p.m.