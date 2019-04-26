6 photos from Warriors baseball team’s comeback win against LA Harbor

The El Camino Warriors played their first game since losing catcher Sladen Mohl Tuesday, April 23. The game was also the first of a three-game series versus the LA Harbor Seahawks. The Warriors won 2-1 off a Taishi Nagawake walk-off homerun.
Here are photos from the game.
Sladen Mohl’s siblings (right of frame, left to right) Maike and Damian walk on the field to throw out the first pitch before the Warriors’ game versus LA Harbor on Tuesday, April 23. Mohl’s parents and two other siblings were also in attendance. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo
El Camino Warriors first basemen Spencer Palmer taking a lead off first base Tuesday, April 23, versus LA Harbor College at Warrior Field. Palmer had one hit in three at-bats. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo
A goose on the field haults play between the El Camino Warriors and LA Harbor Seahawks Tuesday, April 23, at Warrior Field. Multiple efforts were made by both teams to get the goose to fly away. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo
A goose leaving Warrior Field on Tuesday, April 23. After being chased by members of both the El Camino Warriors and LA Harbor Seahawks, the goose took to the sky and exited to the right side of the field. Photo credit: Mona Lisa Chavez
El Camino Warriors right fielder Logan Young waits for a pitch during his at-bat versus LA Harbor Tuesday, April 23. Young scored the tying run in the 2-1 Warriors win. Photo credit: Elena Perez