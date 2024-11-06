Petty theft, hit-and-runs, criminal threats reported across campus

Since the last Police Beat update on Oct. 31, a petty theft, hit-and-run and a criminal threat occurred at the El Camino College campus.

Thursday, Oct. 31, reported at 9:42 a.m.

The petty theft of classroom items was reported to have occurred in the ITEC Building during the week of Oct. 28. The case is open.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, reported at 9:39 a.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 9:33 a.m. in parking Lot C. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, reported at 12:35 p.m.

Criminal threats were reported to have occurred near the Math Business Allied Health Building at 10 a.m. The case is open.