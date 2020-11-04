New BIPOC and LGBTQ+ media club comes to ECC

ST(OUR)Y Media Club, a new club promoting literature and films by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and LGBTQ+ authors and filmmakers, will have their first meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

ST(OUR)Y Media Club was founded by Shersten Rosenfeld, 20-year-old psychology major, Aleeza West, 17-year-old psychology major and Fine Tuitupou, 18-year-old ethnic studies major.

“It’s just a place where we can all have conversations that aren’t necessarily as comfortable,” Rosenfeld said. “Just be open with each other, and be honest about the problems that we face in our society amongst different communities.”

The three students met during their time in the Student Equity Advisory Council (SEAC), a program that supports diversity and equity-related student clubs, in addition to providing leadership opportunities for students, according to the SEAC page on El Camino’s website.

Much like SEAC, the founders of ST(OUR)Y Media Club aim to address the needs of student groups that historically have been underrepresented in higher education.

Rosenfeld added that they want to have a dialogue about literature and films, help educate people in a way that isn’t combative or hostile, and create a “safe space for everyone, no matter what [their] background is.”

To join the club, fill out and submit the club’s Google Form.

Editor’s note: the headline was adjusted for clarity.