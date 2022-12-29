Top 5 Skateparks around the South Bay

A skater is out on a group ride on the streets of Los Angeles on August 28, 2021. Skating with the left foot up front and pushing with the right foot is called “riding regular.” (Jose Tobar | Warrior Life)

While not an exhaustive list, and in no way offers the infinite possibilities of the beloved concrete jungle, these skateparks can at least provide for some temporary respite within their controlled environments in which tricks can be improved and perfected by all stages and ages without the nuisance of the daily battle outside for the public space. But always remember folks, “Skateboarding is Not a Crime.”

1. Alondra Skatepark

Located inside of Alondra Community Regional Park and within skating distance from El Camino College, Alondra Skatepark is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It features two concrete bowls for vert skating (pool ridin’) and a street arena with manual pads, handrails, a fun box, ledges and stairs. And when you finally tire of all of that, you can take a break by feeding the ducks and squirrels while taking a stroll around the lake in the park with your friends or that loved one.

Address: 3353 Redondo Beach Blvd., Alondra Park

Phone: 310-532-5303

Hours: Open daily: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2. Marc Johnson Skate Plaza

Tucked within Arthur Lee Johnson Memorial Park at 170th Street and South Park Lane is the Marc Johnson Skate Plaza, located next to the basketball courts in Gardena. Built in 2012, you will find yourself launching off a five-step Hubba reminiscent of the Embarcadero’s legendary skate spot before it met its demise at the hands of San Francisco city leaders who had it demolished in an effort to get rid of those pesky skateboarders of yore. The plaza’s 7,000 square feet boasts of gaps, banks and stairs that according to Spohn Ranch, the park’s builder, is a favorite amongst pros “as a warm-up spot before hitting the streets.”

Address: 1235 W. 170th St., Gardena

Phone: 310-217-9563

Hours: Open daily: 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

3. Harbor City Skatepark

Tired of coming up against that nasty, hostile architecture designed to thwart skateboarders from gliding through life from spot to spot with tiled, studded sidewalks and clamps attached to what can otherwise be some pretty waxable and grindable ledges? Head to Harbor City Skatepark. Its 11,000 square feet skate terrain welcomes you with open arms.

Address: 24901 Frampton Ave., Harbor City

Hours: Open daily: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

4. Rowley Park Skate Plaza

Although the last SUS Sundays skate jam event hosted by the If Skate Company happened here in March 2021, the spirit and the vibe of the movement created to inspire skateboarders of all ages, sizes and biological makeup to simply skate and have fun is still fresh in the air. The obstacles and terrain offers enough ledges to get your grind on for days without losing your bearings.

Address: 13220 Van Ness Ave., Gardena

Phone: 310-217-9562

Hours: Open daily: 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

5. Eucalyptus Skate Plaza

Within Eucalyptus Park is the skatepark known to locals as “the dirty.” It hosts both a big bowl and a little bowl and ample room for all. This park usually has a mix of bikers, roller skaters and skateboarders all existing as one big happy family enjoying its various skate amenities like banks, platforms, volcanoes and rails.

Address: 12100 S. Inglewood Ave., Hawthorne

Phone: 310-349-1640

Hours: Open daily: Noon-9 p.m.