Movies to watch during Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month

With May being Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, here are 7 movies to watch to honor and celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander Americans.

American Pastime (2007)

A true-life story set in the Topaz War Relocation Center in Utah, this movie portrays life in an internment camp that held Japanese Americans captive during World War II. With dark times, this movie portrays the Japanese American struggle with racism and xenophobia in the 1940s and its correlation with the WWII internment camps.

Available on Youtube, iTunes, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and Amazon Prime Video for $2.99.

Better Luck Tomorrow (2002)

Directed by Justin Lin, this movie challenges preconceived stereotypes about Asian Americans. Ben, the main character, wants to change up his “perfect life” by getting involved in petty crimes after meeting rebellious Daric.

Streaming on Pluto TV.

Also available on Google Play, Youtube, Vudu for $2.99 and on iTunes and Apple TV for $3.99.

Gook (2017)

With director Justin Chon starring in this emotional film based on the 1992 Los Angeles riots, he and his Korean-American character’s brother live out their late father’s struggles with a shoe store in a predominantly African-American city during hard times.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Based on the 1989 novel by Amy Tan, this movie’s adaptation’s screenplay was co-written by Tan and Ronald Bass. This movie is about four Chinese women and mothers of adults that regularly meet once a week to play mahjong and tell stories about their lives.

Available on iTunes for $2.99 and on Youtube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu and Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

Chan is Missing (1982)

This black-and-white indie comedy is about a taxi driver and his nephew who are trying to search for the man they left their life savings with, Chan. After searching all of Chinatown, they start to learn more about the man they apparently never knew.

Streaming on Youtube.

Kumu Hina (2014)

A female student inspires a transgender Native Hawaiian> check ap for caps school teacher, teacher’s dreams to lead the school’s male hula troupe despite having struggled to find joy and purpose in her own life.

Streaming on Tubi.

Also available on Amazon Prime Video for $1.99.

Pacific Warriors (2015)

Against all odds, the people of the tiny Pacific island nations of Fiji, Tonga and Samoa reconnect with their heritage and take on the giants of the rugby World Cup.

Streaming on Tubi.

Also available on Youtube and Google Play for $1.99 and iTunes for $4.99.