Top 5 karaoke bars near El Camino College

All you need is a mic, music and a group of friends, family and colleagues. If you’re a music lover, love to sing or just like to have fun with your peers, consider a karaoke spot near El Camino College’s campus. These are the top 5 establishments near El Camino.

1. Muse Karaoke

Muse Karaoke is 8.5 miles and 18 minutes away from El Camino. The Muse has happy hour 50% off from 6-8 p.m. The last call for happy hour is 7 p.m. If you bring food it would be an additional charge of $1. Price is per room size, small (2-4 people) $30 medium (5-9 people) $40, and large (10-16 people).

Address: 1555 Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. T, Torrance

Phone: 310-325-4408

Hours: Open daily: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/astro-karaoke-torrance

2. Forever Music

Forever Music karaoke is 5 minutes away. This location has a nice sitting area with chairs and couches in the receptionist area. Prices are two people for small room $20 an hour, five people for medium rooms $25 an hour and 17 people in large rooms for $40 an hour.

Address: 15208 S Western Ave., Gardena

Phone: 310 324-7770

Hours: Open daily: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/forever-music-studio-gardena

3. Astro Karaoke

Near the entrance, there are six rooms, a bar and three archery arcade games. Visitors can take advantage of great bargains and low pricing at this place. This place is 1.3 miles from campus and the arrival time is 5 minutes away. The rooms are open for walk-ins and reservations. Prices range from $20 to $50 depending on the size of the group.

Address: 2212 Artesia Blvd., Torrance

Phone: 310-329-9006

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Social media: FB: https://www.facebook.com/ASTROkaraoke2/

4. San Franciscan

San Franciscan is well known for its famous clam chowder bread bowl and steak. The steakhouse restaurant/bar has karaoke on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 p.m. until close and live entertainment on Fridays 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. They offer large group reservations of up to 16 guests. Karaoke is free as long as you buy a drink and food. Gifts cards and 4.6 miles from El Camino campus.

Address: 2520 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance

Phone: 310-325-5231

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 3-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 3-10 p.m.

Website: https://www.the-sanfranciscan.com/karaoke-and-live-music/

5. Artesia Bar

Artesia Bar is a 21 and over LBGQT bar in Redondo Beach with free karaoke on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursday at 8 p.m. as long as you purchase a drink. DJs on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. They have themed events, trivia nights, birthday bashes, outdoor seating and reservations are required for groups. The arrival time is 12 minutes and 3.2 miles from El Camino’s campus.

Address: 1995 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach

Phone: 310-318-3339

Hours: Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday-Saturday: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Website: https://www.artesiabar.com

Social Media: FB: https://www.facebook.com/Artesia-Bar-2398733403674606/

IG https://instagram.com/artesiabar?igshid=NjY2NjE5MzQ=