Crossword puzzle for Cinco de Mayo

By Zoha Jan|May 2, 2021
Zoha Jan/The Union Photo credit: Zoha Jan
Due to COVID-19, there are not many events taking place around El Camino College to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, but The Union has created a crossword puzzle to celebrate the day while staying at home.
Lifestyle
...
Ceviche is known to be prepared differently not only in different countries but also in different regions within the same country. This family recipe ...
El Camino College's Child Development Club is hosting a series of "You and Me" playgroup sessions to help provide a community support system for child...
The Union Cookbook: Banana Pancakes
The Union Cookbook: Chocolate Banana Bread
The Union Cookbook: Nayarit-style Ceviche
Places to visit during spring break
Child Development Club to host support sessions
Top 3 Girl Scout Cookies
Top 5 movies to watch during Women’s History Month
Christmas celebrations from around the world
Video games that students are playing this fall
Daily News
New BIPOC and LGBTQ+ media club comes to ECC
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College
© 2021 All Rights Reserved • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in