Crossword puzzle for Cinco de Mayo

By Zoha Jan|May 2, 2021

Zoha Jan/The Union Photo credit: Zoha Jan

Due to COVID-19, there are not many events taking place around El Camino College to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, but The Union has created a crossword puzzle to celebrate the day while staying at home.

Crossword puzzle for Cinco de Mayo created by The Union

 

Crossword puzzle key for Cinco de Mayo created by The Union