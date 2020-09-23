Suicide awareness workshop provides mental health resources

A virtual suicide awareness and prevention workshop was held for El Camino College students to better understand mental health struggles, and recognize the actions and emotions individuals have while dealing with suicidal thoughts.

On Sept. 8, during National Suicide Prevention Week, ECC‘s Student Health Services invited students to attend a hour-long workshop, presented by University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) counselor Jennifer Beckwith. Statistics on suicide, why individuals may deal with suicidal thoughts, and tips on how to support those currently struggling with suicide were discussed during the event.

Beckwith, a licensed family and marriage counselor and an UCLA counselor and psychological services clinician, went over a PowerPoint presentation focusing on many aspects of suicide.

The PowerPoint went through facts and information about suicide, including statistics about which age group is most likely to suffer from suicide, and the certain emotions and actions individuals have when dealing with suicidal mentalities.

Information on how to have discussions with those who have suicidal thoughts was also covered during the presentation. Methods in how to approach and ask individuals how they are doing were posted in the chat of the Zoom call.

At the end of the workshop, students were allowed to ask specific questions regarding suicide. Some students discussed personal problems and how they have dealt with their struggles.

If you or a loved one is experiencing suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.